DRC Schools Use Play to Fight Ebola Misinformation

Children as young as four years old in the Democratic Republic of Congo will soon be learning about Ebola through songs, puppets, storytelling activities and games as part of a new education programme designed to combat misinformation and help communities protect themselves from the virus.

The initiative, developed by Save the Children, introduces play-based learning activities that explain how Ebola spreads, why prevention measures matter and how families can stay safe. The programme is being rolled out across the country as health authorities continue responding to the DRC's third-largest Ebola outbreak on record.

Health workers and aid organizations say misinformation remains one of the biggest challenges in controlling the disease. False claims circulating through conversations and social media have fueled fear, mistrust and denial, making it harder for communities to accept treatment and prevention efforts.

Fear and rumours disrupt education

The impact is being felt in schools, particularly in Ituri Province, the area hardest hit by the outbreak. Many parents have become worried about sending their children to class, fearing exposure to the virus during lessons or on school grounds.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has resulted in about 232 deaths among 896 reported cases, including at least 26 children. The outbreak was officially declared on 15 May.

Alfred, a teacher in the DRC, said anxiety among students has grown rapidly as rumours spread through communities. Some children have stopped attending school altogether, while others have hidden in nearby bushes to avoid classes. In some cases, examinations have been rushed or rescheduled because of declining attendance.

He also described how stigma has emerged in classrooms, with children from heavily affected areas facing exclusion from classmates who fear infection. Despite these challenges, teachers continue working to educate students about the disease and encourage responsible health practices.

Schools play a key role in the response

Alongside the awareness programme, Save the Children and the Education Cluster have introduced new guidance for schools during the end-of-year examination period. The recommendations include handwashing measures, health screening at examination centres and encouraging rapid medical attention for anyone showing Ebola-like symptoms.

Teachers who received training from Save the Children and local authorities have started incorporating Ebola education into daily lessons, helping students understand both the risks and the facts surrounding the disease.

As part of its emergency response, Save the Children has supplied 33 schools in Ituri with infection prevention kits that include thermal scanners, handwashing stations, chlorine supplies and other hygiene materials.

Dr. Babou Rukengeza, Save the Children's Ebola Response Lead in the DRC, said community resistance remains a serious concern as cases continue to rise. Some families have refused home disinfection after suspected infections, while others have chosen to leave treatment facilities before completing care.

He said schools can serve as more than places of learning during a health emergency. By providing accurate information and safe spaces for children, they can help reduce fear, support public health efforts and protect children's education and wellbeing during the outbreak.