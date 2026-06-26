The Next TB Vaccine Breakthrough Is Coming: Africa Cannot Afford to Be Late

Tuberculosis(TB), one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, remains a major public health threat across Africa. Despite being preventable and treatable, the disease, according to the WHO, kills more than 400,000 annually across the continent.

Kenya, Malawi and Zambia have taken an early step toward preparing for a new generation of tuberculosis vaccines that could become available in the coming years. Health officials from these countries joined government agencies, civil society groups, donor organisations, technical experts, regulators, implementing partners and TB survivors at a World Health Organization workshop in Nairobi from 3 to 5 June. The aim was to prepare for a vaccine that could become available as early as 2029 if ongoing trials continue to show positive results.

Vaccines need delivery systems, political support, trusted communication, financing, regulatory readiness and clear decisions about who should receive them first. By starting now, countries with high TB burdens are trying to avoid a familiar global health problem: scientific progress arriving before health systems are ready to use it.

TB Still Kills Hundreds of Thousands in Africa

Around 2.5 million people fall ill with TB each year in Africa. The staggering numbers explain why a new vaccine for adults and adolescents is attracting serious attention. Current TB control depends heavily on finding cases, treating patients and preventing further transmission. But TB treatment can be long, difficult and costly for families. A vaccine that reduces new infections or disease could ease pressure on health systems and households.

WHO projections suggest that a TB vaccine with 50 percent effectiveness could prevent as many as 76 million new cases, save 8.5 million lives and reduce the need for 42 million courses of antibiotic treatment worldwide over 25 years. Families affected by TB could also avoid around US$6.5 billion in costs.

These figures are projections, not guarantees. They depend on trial success, regulatory approval, vaccine supply, affordability, uptake and delivery at scale.

The Breakthrough Is Scientific, but the Test Will Be Political

Introducing a new TB vaccine will involve far more than securing doses. Countries will need national policy decisions, delivery plans, safety monitoring, workforce training, procurement systems and public engagement strategies. They will also need to decide which groups should be prioritised if early supplies are limited or if rollout must be phased.

Kenya, Malawi and Zambia agreed on the need for country-specific roadmaps. Each country has different health-system strengths, resource constraints and community needs, therefore, a TB vaccine strategy that works in one setting may not work in another without adjustment.

Participants also supported the creation of multi-sector technical working groups. These groups would bring together government agencies, health experts, policymakers and community representatives to guide planning. The involvement of parliamentarians and senior decision-makers was also identified as important, because vaccine programmes require long-term funding and political commitment.

The political test will be whether preparedness survives beyond workshops. A future TB vaccine may need sustained investment in cold chains, outreach, data systems, health-worker training and communication. Without that backing, countries could face delays even after a vaccine becomes available.

Trust Will Matter as Much as Supply

The success of any future TB vaccine will depend on public confidence, specifically for a disease often linked to poverty, stigma and barriers to care. Civil society organisations, faith-based groups and trusted local leaders are expected to play a key role in community engagement. Their involvement could help ensure that vaccination strategies are not designed only from national capitals or technical offices, but also reflect the concerns of people most affected by TB.

Lessons from COVID-19 vaccines and malaria vaccines were discussed at the Nairobi meeting. These experiences showed that scientific approval is only one part of rollout. Communities need clear information, access points must be convenient, and health systems must be ready to respond to questions, hesitancy and misinformation.

Equity will be another key issue. If a TB vaccine becomes available, countries will need to ensure that high-burden communities, poorer households and people with limited access to healthcare are not left behind. TB already imposes heavy social and economic costs. A vaccine rollout that mainly reaches easier-to-serve populations would weaken the public health impact.

The involvement of TB survivors is also significant as they can bring practical insight into stigma, treatment barriers, household costs and the realities of living with the disease. Their voices can help shape vaccination strategies that are more grounded in community experience.

The Race Now Is to Be Ready Before Approval

The possible 2029 approval window gives countries time, but not unlimited time. Vaccine trials must still deliver positive results. Regulators and national immunisation advisory groups will need evidence on safety, effectiveness, target groups, cost-effectiveness and delivery options before making policy recommendations.

Kenya, Malawi and Zambia also identified the need for additional research, including local modelling studies and implementation assessments. The evidence could help governments decide how to introduce a vaccine, which populations to prioritise and how to measure impact.

The Nairobi meeting is part of broader work under the TB Vaccine Accelerator initiative. Similar preparedness workshops have already taken place in Indonesia and South Africa, both of which are participating in TB vaccine trials, suggesting a wider effort to prepare high-burden countries before a new tool reaches the market.

A new TB vaccine would not eliminate the need for diagnosis, treatment and prevention. It would become another tool in a broader disease-control strategy. But if the science succeeds, readiness could determine whether the vaccine's benefits are delayed or delivered quickly to the people who need them most.