CBI Nabs Bribe-Taking Officials in Banking and Railways Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Punjab National Bank manager from the Bhadrauli Branch, Agra, accused of soliciting and accepting a bribe in the processing of solar panel loan files, sources revealed. The manager allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 per file for approximately 19 applications.

Following negotiations, the accused agreed on a total bribe of Rs 52,000. A sting operation led to his arrest on Thursday while he was receiving a partial bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant, even though the loans had already been approved by the bank.

In a separate incident, the CBI detained a Senior Section Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Silchar, Assam, on June 13 for allegedly seeking a Rs 20,000 bribe to clear a contractor's pending Rs 20 lakh bill. The CBI caught him in a trap, and subsequent searches are underway as investigations proceed.