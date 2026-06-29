New Horizons for GLP-1 Drugs in China’s Healthcare System

Pfizer and Innovent's GLP-1 drugs have passed China’s preliminary review for inclusion in the national medical insurance catalogue, targeting type II diabetes and weight management. Inclusion could lower treatment prices. Previous inclusions like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic increased availability but impacted prices. Final price negotiations will conclude by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glp Drugs From Pfizer And Innovent Biologics Have Passed A Preliminary Review To Be Potentially Included In Chinas Basic Medical Insurance Drug Catalogue | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:32 IST
New Horizons for GLP-1 Drugs in China’s Healthcare System
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Pfizer and Innovent Biologics have hit a milestone in China's healthcare landscape as their GLP-1 drugs recently cleared a preliminary review for potential inclusion in the country's basic medical insurance catalogue. This strategic move was revealed in a list published by the National Healthcare Security Administration on Monday, signaling a likely reduction in treatment costs.

The drugs, Pfizer's ecnoglutide and Innovent's mazdutide, which target weight management and type II diabetes, could join the ranks of GLP-1 receptor agonists already available in China from other pharmaceutical giants like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. However, experts, such as Linda Shu from HSBC Qianhai Securities, do not foresee a significant competitive threat specifically within the diabetes sector from these entrants. If included, it could mean these drugs' retail prices might be adjusted in line with public hospital pricing.

Innovent's market performance reflected optimism, with shares rising around 7% following the announcement. Previous inclusions in China's reimbursement list, such as Novo's Ozempic, have seen an increase in public availability though price reductions tempered sales growth. As negotiations with the National Healthcare Security Administration continue, definitive outcomes about drug pricing are expected before the year's end. A failure in negotiations could lead to exclusion from reimbursements the following year, emphasizing the high stakes of these discussions.

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