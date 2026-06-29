Breakthrough for GLP-1: New Drugs on China's Insurance List
Pfizer and Innovent Biologics have had their GLP-1 drugs approved for potential inclusion in China's basic medical insurance catalogue. This move broadens access to these treatments, covering weight management and type II diabetes. Innovative drugs like these aim to enhance healthcare accessibility in a vast market.
Pfizer's ecnoglutide and Innovent's mazdutide have moved a step closer to becoming part of China's medical insurance catalogue, according to a list published by the National Healthcare Security Administration. These GLP-1 receptor agonists are among the latest additions for managing weight and type II diabetes.
Innovent's stock saw a 7% surge following the announcement. The move aligns with the ongoing trend of including advanced drugs from companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, further expanding healthcare access in China. The country's 1.4 billion population stands to benefit from these additions, although the higher sales volumes might lead to reduced prices.
GLP-1 drugs have already recorded substantial sales through major Chinese e-commerce platforms, reaching 1.4 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2026. This indicates a growing market presence despite the challenges of maintaining profit margins amidst expanded access. Pfizer did not comment immediately, while Innovent noted diabetes treatment within medical insurance coverage.
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