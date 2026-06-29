Resolution Reached: England's Resident Doctors Approve Government's Offer

Resident doctors in England have accepted the government's latest pay and job offer, marking the end of a prolonged industrial dispute that affected the National Health Service. The British Medical Association reported that 53% of voting members supported the deal, finalizing a conflict that started in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Resident Doctors In England Have Voted To Accept The Governments Latest Pay And Job Offer | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:08 IST
Resolution Reached: England's Resident Doctors Approve Government's Offer
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England's resident doctors have officially ended their long-standing dispute with the government by accepting the latest pay and job offer. The resolution concludes disruptions that heavily impacted the National Health Service.

The British Medical Association announced on Monday that in a vote, 53% of eligible members agreed to the proposed package. This referendum recorded a 57% turnout, with 32,932 doctors participating.

The settlement concludes an industrial conflict that began in 2023 under the previous Conservative government, which involved over a dozen rounds of strike action.

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