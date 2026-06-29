Resolution Reached: England's Resident Doctors Approve Government's Offer

Resident Doctors In England Have Voted To Accept The Governments Latest Pay And Job Offer

England's resident doctors have officially ended their long-standing dispute with the government by accepting the latest pay and job offer. The resolution concludes disruptions that heavily impacted the National Health Service.

The British Medical Association announced on Monday that in a vote, 53% of eligible members agreed to the proposed package. This referendum recorded a 57% turnout, with 32,932 doctors participating.

The settlement concludes an industrial conflict that began in 2023 under the previous Conservative government, which involved over a dozen rounds of strike action.