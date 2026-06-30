Ebola Outbreak Threatens Africa's Economic Stability
The United Nations warns that the Ebola outbreak could cost Africa $3.6 billion and numerous jobs, triggering a development crisis. Damien Mama, representing the UN Development Programme in the Democratic Republic of Congo, emphasizes the need for resources to contain the outbreak and prevent a deeper regional crisis.
The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the financial consequences of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Africa, which could potentially lead to a $3.6 billion economic hit.
Already threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs, the outbreak poses a risk of a widespread development crisis across the continent, according to UN officials.
Damien Mama, Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme in the Democratic Republic of Congo, stated the importance of immediate action and resources to contain the outbreak and stave off a more severe crisis.
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