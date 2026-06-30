Ebola Outbreak Threatens Africa's Economic Stability

The United Nations Said On Tuesday That An Ebola Outbreak Could Cost Africa Up To Billion And Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs

The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the financial consequences of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Africa, which could potentially lead to a $3.6 billion economic hit.

Already threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs, the outbreak poses a risk of a widespread development crisis across the continent, according to UN officials.

Damien Mama, Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme in the Democratic Republic of Congo, stated the importance of immediate action and resources to contain the outbreak and stave off a more severe crisis.