Telangana, Bharti Enterprises Discuss Investment Opportunities

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the influential Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, engaged in a strategic discussion with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Bodhi Pavilion in MCR HRD. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao was also present. The State Government, according to an official statement, underscored its investor-friendly climate and reforms that position Telangana as a prime investment hub in India.

The discussions encompassed the government's groundbreaking educational reforms, including revamping schools, launching Young India Skills University, and transforming ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres. The Chief Minister expressed a vision for Telangana to emerge as a digital infrastructure leader and pressed Bharti Enterprises to expedite the Chandanvelly Data Centre Project.

An invitation was extended to Bharti Enterprises to build a comprehensive data centre and AI infrastructure in the region. Encouragement was also given for Airtel to enhance its digital footprint in Hyderabad. Efficient coordination with Telangana's Government was suggested to Bharti Enterprises to smoothen future investments and tackle any operational hurdles promptly.

Sunil Bharti Mittal recognized the proactive measures of the Telangana government and responded positively by promising scholarships for students at government and Advanced Technology Centres. He divulged considerations of Hyderabad as a potential second headquarters for Airtel and confirmed Bharti's commitment to bolstering data infrastructure and fibre connectivity in Telangana.