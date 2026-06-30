Yen at 40-Year Low Spurs Government Action amidst Global Economic Challenges

Japan's yen has reached a 40-year low against the US dollar, raising concerns of government intervention. The drop is attributed to the US dollar's strength amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Japan's response includes potential market intervention and interest rate adjustments despite inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 16:36 IST
Yen at 40-Year Low Spurs Government Action amidst Global Economic Challenges
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda (Photo/BoJ). Image Credit: ANI

Japan's currency, the yen, plunged to its lowest level in four decades against the US dollar on Tuesday, sparking investor concerns about potential government intervention. This decline follows the US dollar's ongoing rise, driven by expectations of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

In response to the yen's depreciation—falling below 162—the Japanese government signaled readiness to counter market instability. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized the importance of being prepared to tackle currency fluctuations, as reported by Reuters during a press briefing.

Japan intervened earlier this year to stabilize the forex market, deploying over USD 72 billion. The Bank of Japan recently raised interest rates to 1%, a 30-year peak, as part of a broader monetary policy normalization. However, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi favors low rates to support economic growth, adding layers to the country's fiscal strategy.

Historically combating deflation with low interest rates, Japan is now adjusting its monetary policies by reining in Japanese Government Bond purchases. Another hike seems imminent as policymakers contend with the yen's decline, exacerbated by the interest rate gap between Japan and the West.

After shifting from near-zero interest rates last December, Japan faces further economic complexity. Wholesale prices increased by over 6% in May due to energy issues linked to the West Asia crisis. Although a peace agreement has softened tensions, inflation concerns linger as Japan depends heavily on energy imports. Continued interest rate hikes pose risks for economic growth, particularly against the backdrop of an ageing population and rising borrowing costs.

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