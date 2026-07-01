Ebola Outbreak Escalates in Eastern Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported a rise in confirmed Ebola cases to 1,333, with 399 fatalities. The eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu are particularly impacted by this outbreak, according to recent government data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To | Updated: 01-07-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 04:31 IST
Ebola Outbreak Escalates in Eastern Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing a worrying escalation in the number of Ebola cases, with the official tally now reaching 1,333 confirmed instances. The deadly disease has claimed 399 lives so far, reflecting the severity of the ongoing outbreak.

According to government data, the most affected areas include the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. The healthcare system is under immense pressure as it battles to control and contain further spread.

The increase in cases highlights the urgent need for international support and comprehensive response strategies to tackle this public health crisis effectively.

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