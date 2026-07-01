Ebola Outbreak Escalates in Eastern Congo

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To

The Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing a worrying escalation in the number of Ebola cases, with the official tally now reaching 1,333 confirmed instances. The deadly disease has claimed 399 lives so far, reflecting the severity of the ongoing outbreak.

According to government data, the most affected areas include the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. The healthcare system is under immense pressure as it battles to control and contain further spread.

The increase in cases highlights the urgent need for international support and comprehensive response strategies to tackle this public health crisis effectively.