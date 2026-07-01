Microsoft's Strategic Workforce Adjustment

Microsoft plans to reduce its workforce by under 2.5% in forthcoming layoffs, as part of a trend among U.S. companies to cut staff. This move, reported by Business Insider, aligns with broader industry strategies to manage costs amid significant investments in AI infrastructure within technology, media, and finance sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Microsoft Is Planning To Cut Under Of Its Workforce In The Latest Round Of Layoffs That Could Be Announced As Early As Next Week | Updated: 01-07-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 06:18 IST
Microsoft's Strategic Workforce Adjustment
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Microsoft is preparing to reduce its workforce by less than 2.5% in an upcoming round of layoffs. The announcement, anticipated to occur as soon as next week, means more cuts in the technology sector.

This decision aligns with a broader trend among U.S. companies, which have been trimming headcounts in recent months. The aim is to cut costs while investing in AI infrastructure.

In addition to technology, the media and finance sectors are also experiencing similar workforce reductions as firms adjust their strategies to meet evolving economic needs.

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