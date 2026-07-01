Microsoft's Strategic Workforce Adjustment

Microsoft Is Planning To Cut Under Of Its Workforce In The Latest Round Of Layoffs That Could Be Announced As Early As Next Week

Microsoft is preparing to reduce its workforce by less than 2.5% in an upcoming round of layoffs. The announcement, anticipated to occur as soon as next week, means more cuts in the technology sector.

This decision aligns with a broader trend among U.S. companies, which have been trimming headcounts in recent months. The aim is to cut costs while investing in AI infrastructure.

In addition to technology, the media and finance sectors are also experiencing similar workforce reductions as firms adjust their strategies to meet evolving economic needs.