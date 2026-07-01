Desperation and Resilience: Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes Aftermath

More Than People Stood Silently On Tuesday In The Road Alongside What Used To Be The Los Cocos Public Housing Complex In Venezuelas La Guaira State For Minutes

In Venezuela's La Guaira state, more than 100 people stood in silent vigil at the remains of Los Cocos housing complex, awaiting any signs of life following the massive twin earthquakes.

Despite initial hopes, rescuers face grim reality, with dwindling chances of finding survivors among the rubble-strewn buildings.

Amidst ongoing rescue efforts, humanitarian agencies warn of impending crises such as hunger and disease as thousands remain missing and displaced.