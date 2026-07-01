Judicial Roadblocks Halt Trump Administration's PSLF Rule Reshape

Two judges blocked a Trump administration rule attempting to cut certain nonprofits from federal student loan forgiveness. The proposed changes, criticized for political bias, would redefine what constitutes a 'public service' to disqualify groups supporting immigration rights and transgender healthcare from the PSLF program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Federal Judges On Tuesday Blocked Us President Donald Trumps Administration From Implementing A New Rule Stripping Public Service Workers Of Eligibility For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness If It Deems Their Employers To Have A Substantial Illegal Purpose Us District Judge Myong Joun In Boston Sided With Democraticled States | Updated: 01-07-2026 06:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 06:11 IST
Judicial Roadblocks Halt Trump Administration's PSLF Rule Reshape

In a significant judicial intervention, two federal judges have halted the implementation of a controversial rule by the Trump administration concerning federal student loan forgiveness for public service workers. The ruling prevents disqualification based on purported 'substantial illegal purposes' by nonprofits.

Judge Myong Joun in Boston and Judge Amir Ali in Washington, D.C., both appointed by President Biden, found that the Education Department's rule unfairly targeted certain nonprofit organizations that disagree with the Trump administration's policies. They contended that this undermined the program's purpose to encourage public service careers.

The decision has been welcomed by a coalition of states and nonprofits, arguing the rule constitutes a political loyalty test. Meanwhile, the Education Department is considering its next steps, defending the policy as a necessary measure to prevent misuse of public funds.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026