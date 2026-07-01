Judicial Roadblocks Halt Trump Administration's PSLF Rule Reshape

Two Federal Judges On Tuesday Blocked Us President Donald Trumps Administration From Implementing A New Rule Stripping Public Service Workers Of Eligibility For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness If It Deems Their Employers To Have A Substantial Illegal Purpose Us District Judge Myong Joun In Boston Sided With Democraticled States

In a significant judicial intervention, two federal judges have halted the implementation of a controversial rule by the Trump administration concerning federal student loan forgiveness for public service workers. The ruling prevents disqualification based on purported 'substantial illegal purposes' by nonprofits.

Judge Myong Joun in Boston and Judge Amir Ali in Washington, D.C., both appointed by President Biden, found that the Education Department's rule unfairly targeted certain nonprofit organizations that disagree with the Trump administration's policies. They contended that this undermined the program's purpose to encourage public service careers.

The decision has been welcomed by a coalition of states and nonprofits, arguing the rule constitutes a political loyalty test. Meanwhile, the Education Department is considering its next steps, defending the policy as a necessary measure to prevent misuse of public funds.