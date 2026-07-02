U.S. and Tanzania Forge Billion-Dollar Health Investment Pact Amid Controversy

The United States Has Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding With Tanzania To Invest More Than Billion In Its Health Sector Over The Next Five Years

The United States has committed more than $1.3 billion to support Tanzania's health sector over the next five years. The memorandum of understanding, signed on Wednesday, aligns with similar pacts under the U.S.'s 'America First Global Health Strategy' to enhance the self-reliance of poorer nations.

In exchange for this investment, Tanzania will allocate $1.8 billion towards its health infrastructure. The U.S. embassy in Tanzania stated that the partnership underscores both nations' dedication to curbing infectious diseases and boosting Tanzania’s healthcare management and financial independence.

While the agreement marks a significant financial undertaking, it has drawn criticism in other African countries due to concerns over possible conditions linked to mineral access and data sharing. Tanzanian Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa clarified that the deal excludes specimen-sharing with the U.S.