Fentanyl Heist in Rome: A Security Crisis

Italys Government Said On Friday Vials Of Fentanyl Had Been Stolen From A Hospital In Rome And Denounced The Irresponsible Conduct Of Those Tasked With Ensuring The Security Of The Synthetic Opioid

Italy's government sounded the alarm on a major security lapse on Friday, reporting the theft of 80 vials of fentanyl from a hospital in Rome.

Officials condemned the 'irresponsible conduct' of those responsible for safeguarding the synthetic opioid, pointing to inadequate security protocols.

This incident underscores growing concerns over drug security and illicit opioid use in the region.