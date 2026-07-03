Fentanyl Heist in Rome: A Security Crisis
The Italian government announced the theft of 80 vials of fentanyl from a Roman hospital, criticizing the poor security measures that allowed for this significant breach involving the highly potent synthetic opioid.
Italy's government sounded the alarm on a major security lapse on Friday, reporting the theft of 80 vials of fentanyl from a hospital in Rome.
Officials condemned the 'irresponsible conduct' of those responsible for safeguarding the synthetic opioid, pointing to inadequate security protocols.
This incident underscores growing concerns over drug security and illicit opioid use in the region.