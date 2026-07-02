Italy's Bold Move Against Japan: Uncapped Players to Debut

Italy's head coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has announced his starting lineup for their inaugural Nations Championship match against Japan, notably featuring two uncapped players. The game is set to take place in Tokyo this Saturday, marking a critical moment in the team's journey under Quesada's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy Head Coach Gonzalo Quesada Named Two Uncapped Players In His Starting Side To Face Japan In Their Opening Nations Championship Fixture In Tokyo On Saturday | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:49 IST
Italy's Bold Move Against Japan: Uncapped Players to Debut

In a surprising move, Italy's head coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has introduced fresh faces to his lineup for their Nations Championship debut against Japan. Quesada's strategy includes two uncapped players, reflecting a bold and potentially transformative approach as the team gears up for Saturday's clash in Tokyo.

This decision underscores Quesada's commitment to fostering new talent within the squad, bringing enthusiasm and fresh perspectives to Italy's rugby scene. As the team prepares, this matchup in Tokyo is poised to be a defining moment for both the players and the coaching staff.

The introduction of new players could signify a shift in Italy's competitive strategy, potentially providing the underdogs with an edge. Rugby enthusiasts and analysts alike are keenly watching to see how Quesada's selections will perform in this high-stakes international fixture against Japan.

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