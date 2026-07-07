Dunedin Hospital Unveils Advanced Cancer Radiation Therapy Machine

Cancer patients across New Zealand's Southern region are set to benefit from faster, more precise radiation treatment after Dunedin Hospital officially brought its new state-of-the-art radiation therapy machine into full operation. The latest investment is expected to improve treatment accuracy, expand clinical capabilities, and give patients access to advanced cancer care closer to where they live.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced that Dunedin Hospital's new $4.3 million linear accelerator (LINAC) is now treating patients after completing an extensive testing and commissioning process. The machine replaces an older unit that had reached the end of its operational life, marking a major upgrade for the hospital's Radiation Oncology Department.

The advanced LINAC is designed to deliver radiation therapy with exceptional precision, allowing clinicians to target tumours within one millimetre. Its technology enables radiation beams to be delivered from multiple angles, making it possible to concentrate higher doses directly on cancerous tissue while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy organs and tissues. This level of accuracy is expected to reduce treatment-related side effects and improve the overall experience for many patients undergoing radiation therapy.

The upgraded system also offers the ability to treat multiple tumours during the same session in selected cases, opening the door to treatment methods that older equipment could not support while helping reduce the amount of time some patients spend receiving therapy.

Smooth transition ensured uninterrupted patient treatment

Before welcoming its first patient, the new machine underwent six weeks of detailed testing to ensure it met strict safety and performance standards. Every stage of the commissioning process was completed before clinical use, giving staff confidence that the equipment was ready to provide safe and effective treatment.

During the replacement project, Dunedin Hospital's Radiation Oncology team worked hard to ensure cancer services continued without interruption. While one of the department's three LINAC machines was offline for installation, clinicians and support staff extended working hours to keep treatment schedules running and minimise delays for patients.

The effort meant people requiring radiation therapy continued receiving timely care throughout the upgrade, despite the significant logistical challenge of replacing one of the department's essential treatment systems.

Investment strengthens future cancer treatment in the South

Beyond improving patient care today, the new LINAC also supports the future of cancer treatment in the Southern region. The advanced equipment provides healthcare professionals with opportunities to develop new treatment techniques while gaining experience with the latest radiation therapy technology, helping strengthen the region's specialist workforce.

The Government says the investment reflects its broader commitment to improving cancer services across New Zealand by ensuring patients have access to modern treatment facilities regardless of where they live. For people across the South, the arrival of the new radiation therapy machine means world-class cancer treatment can be delivered closer to home, reducing the need for travel while giving clinicians access to technology capable of supporting increasingly advanced forms of care.