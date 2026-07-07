Nicotine Pouch Controversy at Mumbai Airport: Adani Under Fire

An investigation revealed that nicotine pouches, deemed a public health hazard, were sold illegally at Mumbai's international airport duty-free shops operated by Gautam Adani's business group. The ongoing legal battle may influence India's regulation of duty-free sales, potentially blocking these fast-growing nicotine products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Indian Investigation Found That Mumbai International Airports Dutyfree Shops Run By Billionaire Gautam Adanis Business Group Breached The Law By Selling Nicotine Pouches | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:01 IST
Nicotine Pouch Controversy at Mumbai Airport: Adani Under Fire
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An investigation has unveiled that billionaire Gautam Adani's business group allegedly breached Indian laws by selling nicotine pouches at Mumbai's international airport duty-free shops, documents show. Considered a public health hazard by the government, these sales are at the crux of an ongoing legal dispute that could reshape regulations.

Adani has denied any wrongdoing, arguing in court that these sales are outside the jurisdiction of domestic regulations. If the court sides with the government, it could set a precedent for how India regulates duty-free outlets and restrict sales of nicotine pouches, which remain unapproved and illegal in India.

The findings come after complaints from anti-nicotine groups led to a government inspection. The investigation found sales of nicotine pouches without necessary approvals, sparking legal proceedings that highlight the tension between public health concerns and commercial interests at India's airports.

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