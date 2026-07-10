Germany's Healthcare Bill: A New Era in Cost Control
Germany's upper house of parliament has approved a controversial healthcare bill designed to reduce health insurance costs. Despite strong opposition from drugmakers who fear it will stifle innovation, the regulation aims to close funding gaps by increasing mandatory rebates and adjusting hospital payment structures.
Germany's legislative push to control surging healthcare costs has cleared a significant hurdle as the upper house of parliament gave its nod to the proposed bill on Friday.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz is spearheading this initiative as part of broader economic reforms to ease labor costs and bolster Europe's largest economy. The bill is set to address funding shortfalls by enforcing higher mandatory rebates from pharmaceutical companies and capping hospital cost increments.
However, the legislation faces strong resistance from drugmakers who argue that stringent pricing measures could discourage future investment and innovation in the healthcare sector.
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