Germany's New Heating Law: A Shift in Climate Strategy

Germany's parliament passed a controversial heating law removing the mandate for new buildings to source 65% of their heating from renewables. Instead, new systems will integrate climate-neutral fuels from 2029, reaching 60% by 2040. Critics fear it may weaken climate efforts, while the government aims to provide flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The German Parliament On Friday Passed A Contentious Heating Law That Scraps A Requirement Introduced Under The Previous Coalition For New Building Heating Systems To Derive At Least Of Their Energy From Renewable Sources The New Law Will Require New Gas And Oil Systems To Gradually Blend In Climateneutral Fuels From | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:46 IST
Germany's New Heating Law: A Shift in Climate Strategy
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In a significant legislative move, the German parliament on Friday approved a divisive heating law, which eliminates the previous requirement for new building heating systems to derive at least 65% of their energy from renewable sources. The revised law mandates that new gas and oil heating installations begin incorporating climate-neutral fuels starting in 2029, with a gradual increase from 10% to 60% by 2040.

This change aligns with Germany's broader climate ambitions to achieve full climate-neutrality in heating fuels by 2045. The law successfully passed after Germany's constitutional court dismissed a late injunction attempt by the Left party, which aimed to postpone the parliamentary vote.

Environmental groups and opposition members criticize the law for potentially undermining climate protection measures and slowing the transition away from fossil fuels in the building industry. The government defends the legislative changes, asserting they will offer homeowners more choices regarding heating systems and streamline previous regulations. The law now proceeds to the Bundesrat, where it may face amendments but cannot be vetoed.

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