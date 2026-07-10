Germany's Healthcare Cost Reforms Face Pharmaceutical Backlash

Germany's upper house gave final parliamentary approval to a bill targeting reductions in health insurance costs on Friday, amidst strong opposition from drug manufacturers. The new measures, part of a broader economic package, aim to stabilize costs shared by workers and employers, and are key to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's strategy for economic revival.

Drug companies such as Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Merck KGaA criticized the legislation, arguing it could deter pharmaceutical investments in Germany while Europe competes with the U.S. and China. The plan includes higher mandatory rebates from drugmakers and tighter limits on hospital cost increases, which industry leaders warn could impact innovation and access to medicines.

The reforms, intended to bridge a funding gap in the health system, have sparked concerns over their potential to harm Germany's pharmaceutical sector's competitiveness. Critics fear the legislation risks patient care and the development of new medicines, potentially driving production to countries more favorable to innovation.