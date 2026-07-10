Germany's New Health Bill Sparks Controversy Among Drugmakers

Germanys Lower House Of Parliament Approved A Bill On Friday Aimed At Reining In Health Insurance Costs

Germany's lower house of parliament passed a contentious bill on Friday focused on curbing rising health insurance costs, facing opposition from drugmakers worried about profit losses and reduced investments.

The bill progresses to the upper house, where approval is expected, though failure to secure a majority could shift the legislation to a mediation committee. Managing health costs is crucial for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's strategy to boost Germany's economy by lessening business burdens.

Health Minister Nina Warken emphasized the importance of stabilizing financing within the statutory health insurance system, a key economic and political issue as rising costs affect labor expenses and take-home pay. The legislation proposes higher mandatory discounts from drugmakers and stricter cost controls, stirring fears about Germany's pharmaceutical competitiveness.