WHO Urges Parliamentarians to Strengthen Global Health Action

The World Health Organization (WHO) used the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, Türkiye, to encourage lawmakers from around the world to play a stronger role in advancing global health policies.

Held from 15 to 19 April 2026, the Assembly brought together more than 1,500 delegates, including over 720 parliamentarians from 126 countries. The gathering served as a platform for dialogue on international cooperation while highlighting the important role of national parliaments in turning global health commitments into practical action.

WHO briefed the IPU Committee on Health about the WHO Pandemic Agreement, adopted in May 2025, and provided an update on ongoing negotiations for the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex. The mechanism is intended to support the timely sharing of pathogen information while promoting fair access to vaccines, medicines and other health products during future health emergencies. Participants agreed that parliamentarians will have a vital role in ratifying the agreement, aligning national laws, approving budgets and overseeing its implementation.

Health Taxes Highlighted as a Funding Solution

WHO and the IPU also co-hosted a workshop on sustainable health financing, focusing on the role of health taxes in strengthening national healthcare systems. Experts stressed the need for countries to increase domestic public investment in health, reduce dependence on out-of-pocket spending and make healthcare a higher priority in national budgets.

WHO officials also highlighted taxes on tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks as effective measures that can improve public health by reducing the consumption of harmful products while generating additional revenue to support healthcare services. Parliamentarians shared their experiences of introducing health-related legislation and agreed that political leadership is essential for protecting health budgets and turning scientific evidence into effective public policy.

WHO Calls for Stronger Parliamentary Leadership

During the Assembly's General Debate, held under the theme "Nurturing hope, securing peace, and ensuring justice for future generations," WHO emphasised that investing in health strengthens economic development, supports peace and reinforces international cooperation. The organization pointed to the WHO Pandemic Agreement as an example of global solidarity and called for predictable, long-term investment in health systems to improve preparedness for future crises.

WHO also invited parliamentarians to participate in the Global Parliamentary Forum during the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly in Geneva, describing it as an important opportunity to connect international health discussions with action at the national level through legislation, budgeting and accountability. The Assembly also marked the election of a new IPU Secretary General, with WHO reaffirming its commitment to working closely with the IPU to promote stronger health systems, greater equity and continued international cooperation.