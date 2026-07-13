Ebola Outbreak Expands: New Provinces on Alert

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has alarmingly spread to two additional provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, according to the country's National Institute of Public Health.

Initial reports indicate that the cases in these regions are mainly imports from Niania in Ituri province. In response, health officials deem it crucial to categorize these areas as epidemic zones to enhance surveillance and response efforts.

This outbreak, involving the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has already impacted five Congolese provinces, leading to hundreds of fatalities, particularly in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.