Ebola Outbreak Expands: New Provinces on Alert
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has now expanded to the provinces of Haut-Uele and Tshopo, primarily due to imported cases from Niania in Ituri. The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has affected five provinces in total, causing hundreds of deaths in eastern regions.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has alarmingly spread to two additional provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, according to the country's National Institute of Public Health.
Initial reports indicate that the cases in these regions are mainly imports from Niania in Ituri province. In response, health officials deem it crucial to categorize these areas as epidemic zones to enhance surveillance and response efforts.
This outbreak, involving the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has already impacted five Congolese provinces, leading to hundreds of fatalities, particularly in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.