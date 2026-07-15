Schwartz Faces Senate Test for CDC Leadership Nomination After Agency Turmoil

Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump's nominee to steer the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will face a pivotal Senate confirmation hearing that could bring stability to the agency after leadership upheavals.

Nominated in April, Schwartz has a preventive medicine background with no public opposition to vaccines, contrasting sharply with previous nominee Dave Weldon whose candidacy collapsed due to insufficient support. Schwartz's confirmation could help navigate rising measles cases, an ongoing Ebola outbreak, and vaccine skepticism.

Another nominee, Sean Kaufman, also faces scrutiny. Unlike Schwartz, Kaufman has made controversial past comments about vaccines, raising concerns about his nomination for assistant secretary for preparedness and response. The Senate health committee will thoroughly assess both candidates, shedding light on the administration's stance on public health issues.