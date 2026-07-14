FDA's Traceback Endeavor: Tackling Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday that it is embarking on traceback investigations of various produce items. This comes as officials attempt to pinpoint the origin of a cyclosporiasis outbreak, causing concern about food safety.

Cyclosporiasis, as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is an intestinal infection. It can be contracted through the consumption of food, usually raw fruits and vegetables, or water contaminated with fecal matter.

The FDA's traceback efforts are vital in mitigating the outbreak and ensuring the safety of food supplies. Consumers are urged to stay informed and cautious about the source of their produce.