Outcry Over Medical Waste Mishandling in Karachi Amid HIV Outbreak
Criticism mounts on Pakistan's healthcare system as hazardous waste is found at Karachi's Valika Hospital, where 81 children tested HIV positive. This raises alarms over infection control lapses and regulatory shortcomings. The Sindh Healthcare Commission's denial of oversight responsibility sparks debate among medical professionals.
Pakistan's healthcare system is under scrutiny following the discovery of hazardous medical waste dumped in open areas at Karachi's Valika Hospital. The alarming revelation comes as 81 children have tested positive for HIV, intensifying concerns over infection control failures and regulatory weaknesses, according to reports by The Express Tribune.
At the hospital, used syringes, IV drip sets, and blood-stained materials were found carelessly discarded outside the designated incinerator room, rather than being safely disposed of. This has raised significant questions about the hospital's compliance with medical waste management standards and the effectiveness of their safety protocols during a critical health crisis.
The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has faced backlash after stating it is not directly responsible for monitoring medical waste disposal. The commission claims its inspections occur only upon formal complaints or directives from the provincial health secretary. Medical professionals, however, argue that regulatory bodies should adopt a proactive stance, particularly amid dire public health emergencies, and have criticized the SHCC's stance.
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