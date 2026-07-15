Outcry Over Medical Waste Mishandling in Karachi Amid HIV Outbreak

Criticism mounts on Pakistan's healthcare system as hazardous waste is found at Karachi's Valika Hospital, where 81 children tested HIV positive. This raises alarms over infection control lapses and regulatory shortcomings. The Sindh Healthcare Commission's denial of oversight responsibility sparks debate among medical professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:02 IST
Outcry Over Medical Waste Mishandling in Karachi Amid HIV Outbreak
A medical worker draws blood for a HIV test at the free medical camp in Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's healthcare system is under scrutiny following the discovery of hazardous medical waste dumped in open areas at Karachi's Valika Hospital. The alarming revelation comes as 81 children have tested positive for HIV, intensifying concerns over infection control failures and regulatory weaknesses, according to reports by The Express Tribune.

At the hospital, used syringes, IV drip sets, and blood-stained materials were found carelessly discarded outside the designated incinerator room, rather than being safely disposed of. This has raised significant questions about the hospital's compliance with medical waste management standards and the effectiveness of their safety protocols during a critical health crisis.

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has faced backlash after stating it is not directly responsible for monitoring medical waste disposal. The commission claims its inspections occur only upon formal complaints or directives from the provincial health secretary. Medical professionals, however, argue that regulatory bodies should adopt a proactive stance, particularly amid dire public health emergencies, and have criticized the SHCC's stance.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026