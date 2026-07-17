MoHFW Holds National Review Meeting on Disease Surveillance and Public Health Programmes

India has taken another step towards building a stronger public health system by bringing all States and Union Territories together to improve disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and programme monitoring through a common performance framework.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a two-day National Review Meeting on Disease Surveillance and Public Health Programmes in New Delhi on July 16 and 17. Senior health officials from all 36 States and Union Territories participated in the discussions, reviewing the progress of major public health initiatives and agreeing on a shared roadmap for better monitoring and faster responses to disease outbreaks.

States and Centre agree on common performance goals

The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary (Public Health), in the presence of Director General of Health Services Dr. Loveneesh G. Krishna, Director (Public Health) Shri Sukhlal Meena, Additional Director at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Arti Bahl and representatives from development partner organisations.

A major outcome of the meeting was the unanimous adoption of a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) framework by all States and Union Territories. The framework sets measurable targets that will help governments regularly track the implementation of public health programmes, identify weak areas and improve accountability through evidence-based decision-making.

Officials agreed that using common performance indicators across the country would create a more consistent system for monitoring health programmes while helping authorities respond more quickly to emerging challenges.

Wide range of public health programmes reviewed

The discussions covered several national programmes that play an important role in protecting public health. These included the National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses, the National Rabies Control Programme, the Programme for Prevention and Control of Leptospirosis, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming, disaster management, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), pandemic preparedness, the Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP), antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, and the National Bio-Monitoring Programme for Chemical Toxicants.

Representatives from different States and Union Territories also shared their experiences, successful practices and innovative approaches that have helped strengthen disease surveillance and improve the delivery of public health services in their regions.

Monthly reviews to improve implementation

The Centre and the States agreed to conduct monthly performance reviews based on the newly adopted KPIs. These reviews will measure progress against agreed targets, highlight implementation gaps and support timely corrective action wherever needed.

The meeting also focused on findings from supportive supervision carried out by SPOT members, with States and Union Territories committing to resolve operational challenges identified during field assessments. Health officials said this continuous review process will improve programme implementation while strengthening surveillance systems that detect and respond to disease threats more effectively.

Focus on a stronger and more responsive health system

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from the Centre and all States and Union Territories to build a more responsive, resilient and data-driven public health system. Officials emphasised that stronger disease surveillance, regular monitoring, coordinated action and better preparedness will play an important role in protecting communities against existing and emerging public health risks across the country.