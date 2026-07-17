President Murmu's Historic European Outreach: Bridging Economies

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a seven-day visit to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania, aiming to strengthen economic ties. The visit focuses on enhancing collaboration in trade, technology, and tourism between India and these European gateways, thereby expanding India's foothold in strategic corridors and vital markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:04 IST
President Murmu's Historic European Outreach: Bridging Economies
MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu begins a landmark seven-day diplomatic tour across Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania starting this Sunday. The Ministry of External Affairs lauds this trip as a prime opportunity to bolster bilateral economic relations, while enhancing India's strategic presence in Europe.

Recognizing these nations as pivotal links between Asia and Europe, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George expressed that their geostrategic position serves as natural transit conduits, thereby offering extensive access to European markets. He stressed the potential role of these countries as gateways for Indian enterprises aiming to penetrate the European market.

One focal point of the trip is Romania, considered a major European transport hub. The Port of Constanta plays a crucial role, connecting Europe with Central and Far East Asia. Secretary George also highlighted the promising implications of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement in bolstering economic ties.

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