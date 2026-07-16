NHTSA Denies Tesla's Petition Over Headlight Recall: Safety Concerns Persist
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rejected Tesla's 2024 petition to avoid recalling nearly 20,000 vehicles due to headlights exceeding maximum lighting levels. Despite Tesla's claims of no safety risk, NHTSA cited potential glare issues under adverse weather conditions, influencing its decision. This follows a similar 2022 case with GM.
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On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced its denial of Tesla's 2024 request to avert a recall fix for almost 20,000 vehicles with potentially overly bright headlights.
Tesla contended that the issue was minor and posed no significant risk to road safety, negating the necessity for a recall. However, NHTSA disagreed, emphasizing increased glare danger to other drivers, particularly in adverse weather conditions.
This ruling affects various 2017-2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and follows a similar petition from GM last year, which NHTSA also refused. Tesla insists no complaints or safety incident reports have surfaced regarding this matter.