NHTSA Denies Tesla's Petition Over Headlight Recall: Safety Concerns Persist

On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced its denial of Tesla's 2024 request to avert a recall fix for almost 20,000 vehicles with potentially overly bright headlights.

Tesla contended that the issue was minor and posed no significant risk to road safety, negating the necessity for a recall. However, NHTSA disagreed, emphasizing increased glare danger to other drivers, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

This ruling affects various 2017-2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and follows a similar petition from GM last year, which NHTSA also refused. Tesla insists no complaints or safety incident reports have surfaced regarding this matter.