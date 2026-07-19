Global Health Updates: From Bird Flu to Foodborne Outbreaks

In a significant health development, New Zealand confirms its first case of H5N1 bird flu in a native bird in the Wairarapa region, heightening concerns about potential wider spread.

Meanwhile, drugmaker Novo Nordisk is set to introduce a more affordable version of its diabetes medication, Ozempic, in South Africa, while India grants approval for its obesity drug Wegovy to treat liver disease.

On the international front, the United Nations initiated talks on a treaty to enhance the rights of older people, coinciding with rising global life expectancy. Additionally, foodborne illness outbreaks linked to lettuce from Mexico are prompting recalls and international investigations.