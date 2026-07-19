Legal Battle Over Activist's Detention Sparks National Attention

Sonam Wangchuk's wife seeks court's permission to move him from a government hospital, alleging illegal detention. Wangchuk's fasting in protest of education scandals spotlighted him. Despite his stable vitals, hospital authorities insist on continued monitoring, while police presence limits movement. CJP supporters plan a march to Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 11:03 IST
Legal Battle Over Activist's Detention Sparks National Attention
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife is seeking court intervention to move him from a government hospital to a private facility, citing concerns of illegal detention. Despite stable vital signs, hospital authorities refuse to discharge him, insisting on ongoing medical supervision.

Wangchuk began fasting in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, after exam paper leaks affected millions of students. His protest gained nationwide attention, posing a rare challenge to Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Despite his resistance to hospital treatment, Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by security forces. A large police presence at the hospital further complicates matters, as his supporters plan to march to Parliament to press their demands.

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