Global Health Updates: From Bird Flu in New Zealand to Drug Developments in India

This collection of health news highlights significant global developments. New Zealand records its first native bird case of H5N1 bird flu. Novo Nordisk introduces a cost-effective diabetes drug in South Africa. U.S. drugmaker Pfizer suspends Premarin sales in India due to supply challenges, while Novo Nordisk gains approval for its obesity drug in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 02:27 IST
Global Health Updates: From Bird Flu in New Zealand to Drug Developments in India
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A series of notable health-related stories have emerged this week. In New Zealand, the H5N1 bird flu has been detected in a native bird for the first time, raising concerns among biosecurity experts. The affected bird, a swamp harrier hawk, was found in the Wairarapa region on the North Island.

Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical landscape sees changes with Novo Nordisk announcing a more affordable version of its Ozempic diabetes medication in South Africa. This strategic partnership with Acino aims to increase patient access and was confirmed with approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

In India, Pfizer has suspended the sale of its Premarin vaginal cream due to supply challenges. This decision affects millions of women in need of estrogen therapy during menopause. Additionally, Novo Nordisk's obesity drug Wegovy has been approved in India for treating fatty liver disease, marking a significant step in the country's healthcare sector.

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