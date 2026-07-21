Coal Minister Slams Congress for Protests, Calls for Responsible Opposition

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, criticized the Congress party's protest near the Prime Minister's official residence, labeling it as "predictable politics of drama and disruption." He stressed that during active parliamentary sessions, the opposition is obligated to engage in constructive debates rather than external theatrics.

Reddy highlighted the detrimental impact of incessant parliamentary disruptions, stating that such actions undermine democratic values. He accused Congress of resorting to political theatre as a method of destabilizing the democracy they claim to uphold, contrasting this behavior with the actions taken during the Emergency period.

Emphasizing election outcomes across states, Reddy argued that Congress has consistently failed to earn public trust due to their opportunistic approach over public service. He called for a responsible opposition that prioritizes debate and accountability, rather than one fixated on agitation and disruption.