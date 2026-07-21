Sharp Decline in U.S.-Funded Pediatric HIV Treatment Raises Concerns
A study has found a significant decline, about 77,000 fewer children, in U.S.-supported pediatric HIV treatment due to changes in foreign aid by the Trump administration. This decrease was notable in countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Haiti, raising concerns about coverage and the broader HIV response.
- Country:
- United States
A recent study revealed a troubling decline in U.S.-supported pediatric HIV treatment, with approximately 77,000 fewer children receiving care in the year to October 2025. The report cites former President Donald Trump’s aid cuts as a major factor.
Professor Kenneth Ngure, a co-author from Jomo Kenyatta University, emphasized that while these findings act as signals rather than definitive conclusions, they underscore urgent need for action. Researchers stress the necessity for detailed country-level data to fully gauge the impact.
The U.S. State Department has criticized the study’s methodology as flawed, defending the drops as a sign of fewer infections. However, steep declines in five key countries suggest a significant deviation from expected trends.
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