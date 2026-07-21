Sharp Decline in U.S.-Funded Pediatric HIV Treatment Raises Concerns

A recent study revealed a troubling decline in U.S.-supported pediatric HIV treatment, with approximately 77,000 fewer children receiving care in the year to October 2025. The report cites former President Donald Trump’s aid cuts as a major factor.

Professor Kenneth Ngure, a co-author from Jomo Kenyatta University, emphasized that while these findings act as signals rather than definitive conclusions, they underscore urgent need for action. Researchers stress the necessity for detailed country-level data to fully gauge the impact.

The U.S. State Department has criticized the study’s methodology as flawed, defending the drops as a sign of fewer infections. However, steep declines in five key countries suggest a significant deviation from expected trends.