Novo Nordisk Sues Eli Lilly Over Misleading Weight-Loss Drug Ads

Novo Nordisk has taken legal action against Eli Lilly, filing a lawsuit in a U.S. federal court alleging that the latter's advertising for weight-loss medicines is misleading. Novo accuses Lilly of falsely comparing high doses of its drugs to lower doses of Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic, omitting the latest clinical data.

According to Novo's complaint, the disputed advertisements have been widely disseminated, impacting the brand's market position adversely. Novo's reaction comes after attempts to resolve the matter with a cease-and-desist letter were unsuccessful, and Lilly continued its advertising campaign with only minor adjustments.

This legal battle underscores the intense rivalry in the obesity drug market, poised to exceed $100 billion by 2030. It also raises questions about the ethics and regulations surrounding pharmaceutical advertising, particularly in markets like the U.S., where such practices directly target consumers.