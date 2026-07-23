Egg Recall Alert: Salmonella Concerns Spur Massive Withdrawal

Midwest Poultry Services is recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs due to potential Salmonella contamination. Affected products were sold at Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores across several states. To date, no illnesses have been reported. Distribution of eggs from the implicated Texas farms has been halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:41 IST
Egg Recall Alert: Salmonella Concerns Spur Massive Withdrawal
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a significant recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs by Midwest Poultry Services. The recall affects both white shell eggs and brown cage-free eggs potentially contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The impacted eggs were distributed through Kroger in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Attempts to reach Midwest Poultry Services and Kroger outside business hours were unsuccessful, and Brookshire Grocery was also unavailable for comments.

Currently, no illnesses associated with these eggs have been reported. The FDA confirmed that Midwest Poultry Services has suspended egg distribution from its Texas farms as a precautionary measure. Salmonella Enteritidis, a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne illness, poses a significant threat if consumed.

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