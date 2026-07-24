Trump Administration's Controversial Tariffs Ignite Global Criticism

The Trump administration's recent decision to impose new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 trading partners, citing weak enforcement of forced labor bans, has met with widespread international criticism. This move follows the expiration of a temporary 10% global tariff.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas expressed disbelief at the U.S. claims, emphasizing the EU's strong labor laws compared to the United States. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell denounced the tariffs as unjustified and vowed to fight against duties on Australian goods.

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard noted no change for Mexico due to the tariffs, yet Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin highlighted the uncertainty they bring to global trade. Brazil condemned the tariffs as protectionist and plans to respond via the World Trade Organization. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remains hopeful for negotiations, while Philippine Trade Minister Cristina Roque underscores their strong policy against forced labor.