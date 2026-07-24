UK Whiskies Get a Boost Amid US Tariff Decision
The United Kingdom confirmed that the United States' recent tariff announcements, linked to forced labor enforcement, will not impact UK businesses. Instead, trade terms are improving, especially for whisky and medical technology, as no new tariffs are imposed on these UK exports.
- Country:
- United States
The UK government assured businesses that recent US tariff decisions, tied to forced labor enforcement claims, won't adversely affect them.
A spokesperson highlighted the absence of changes to tariff rates for UK trade and improved conditions, including zero tariffs on whisky and medical technology.
This development follows acknowledgment from the US regarding the UK’s efforts to combat forced labor in supply chains.