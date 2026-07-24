France Battles Devastating Wildfires Amid Heatwave Crisis

French authorities issued an evacuation order for the Cap Ferret peninsula, an area teeming with tourists, due to a looming wildfire threat. Evacuations took place via boats and the only road to the mainland, reflecting the severity of the fires affecting valuable properties.

President Emmanuel Macron called for European Union assistance, marking a dire moment in France's wildfire crisis. Europe is sending firefighting aircraft and helicopters to support France as relentless heatwaves dry the continent, exacerbating fire conditions.

Another blaze near Biscarosse compounded efforts, displacing thousands more as winds fueled the chaos. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez commended firefighting efforts as the nation grapples with the dangerous situation and seeks local support, including water tanks from farmers.