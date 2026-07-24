US Imposes New Tariffs: EU Responds Positively

The European Commission welcomed the new US tariffs on goods from 60 countries, including the EU, marking adherence to the trade agreement made last year. The EU remains exempt from additional tariffs and looks forward to exploring further tariff exemptions and strengthening cooperation with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 12:11 IST
US Imposes New Tariffs: EU Responds Positively
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  • Country:
  • United States

The European Commission has cautiously welcomed new tariffs imposed by the United States, noting the alignment of these measures with a trade agreement reached last year. On Friday, the US implemented tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 nations, alleging insufficient action against forced labor.

The EU is among the few American partners for which the new tariffs do not add to existing 'most favored nation' duties. The reintroduced tariff exemptions include items like cork and diamonds and reinforce existing ones on aircraft, generic medicines, and active ingredients. According to a European Commission spokesperson, this outcome supports ongoing tariff negotiations and EU-US cooperation.

The spokesperson reiterated the EU's commitment to the agreement made last July at President Donald Trump's resort, emphasizing the importance of stability and predictability. Additionally, the EU has refuted US claims of inaction against forced labor.

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