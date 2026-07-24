Internet Blackout Amid Delhi Protests: Education Scandal Unfolds
The Indian government has extended a mobile internet shutdown in central Delhi as protests demand the education minister's resignation over exam paper leaks. Thousands have gathered, escalating tensions and prompting the government to maintain the information blackout until midnight on Friday, according to industry sources citing Reuters.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has prolonged an internet shutdown in central Delhi, according to two industry sources speaking to Reuters. This measure follows protests calling for the resignation of the education minister after a series of exam paper leaks.
A large crowd has gathered in the significant heart of Delhi, which has heightened tensions and pressured the authorities to maintain control of the situation by restricting digital access.
The suspension of mobile internet is set to continue until midnight on Friday as the issue surrounding the scandal and its impact on the educational system continues to develop, causing concern and unrest in the region.
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