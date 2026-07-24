Expanding Food Safety Concerns: More States Linked to Lettuce Outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified four additional states linked to a growing multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to shredded iceberg lettuce originating from central Mexico, as reported by the Washington Post on Friday, citing sources close to the investigation.

According to the report, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania are the latest to be connected with the outbreak, adding to the list of affected states which already includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Efforts to independently verify the report by Reuters were unsuccessful, and the CDC was unreachable for comments outside of regular business hours.