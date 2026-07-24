Novo Nordisk Moves to Block Rival Eli Lilly's Drug Advertisements in U.S. Court

In a significant legal maneuver, Novo Nordisk has filed for a preliminary U.S. court injunction aiming to block advertisements by Eli Lilly. This move marks a heightened escalation in the competition between the two pharmaceutical giants over the lucrative market for obesity treatments.

The Danish company argued that Lilly's advertisements mislead consumers by comparing lower doses of Novo's medicines with the highest approved doses of Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro products. Novo has called for a permanent injunction and corrective advertising, claiming that this creates a perception of superiority for Lilly's offerings.

As the legal battle unfolds, analysts watch closely, with the obesity drug market in the U.S. anticipated to exceed $100 billion by the decade's end. Lilly, for its part, has denied any wrongdoing and is preparing to robustly defend its advertising practices in court.