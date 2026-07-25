Health News Roundup: Abbott Wins Lawsuit, Measles Surge in the US, and More Updates

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories over its 2022 formula recall. Meanwhile, the US faces a measles resurgence with declining vaccinations, Midwest Poultry recalls millions of eggs over Salmonella fears, and there's an Ebola outbreak in Congo. Also, the FDA reviews drug ingredients and peptides, with broader impacts on the pharmaceutical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 10:27 IST
Health News Roundup: Abbott Wins Lawsuit, Measles Surge in the US, and More Updates
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In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories over its 2022 recall of powdered infant formula. The lawsuit claimed Abbott defrauded investors by downplaying safety concerns. However, Judge Steven Seeger ruled that the shareholders couldn't prove Abbott intended to deceive them.

In other health news, the US is grappling with its highest number of measles cases in 35 years, according to the CDC. The surge in cases is attributed to declining vaccination rates, demonstrating the urgent need for enhanced immunization efforts. Concurrently, Midwest Poultry Services is recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs due to a potential Salmonella risk, necessitating caution among consumers.

On the international front, the Democratic Republic of Congo is battling a worsening Ebola outbreak, with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases reported, escalating public health concerns. Additionally, a panel advising the FDA has recommended changes to drug compounding regulations, highlighting evolving pharmaceutical sector dynamics.

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