Growing Lettuce Outbreak Expands Further Across U.S.

In a widening health concern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified four more states in a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, possibly tied to shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

Newly affected states include Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, joining the ranks of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. The development highlights the complex nature of tracing contaminated foods across state lines.

With cases caused by the cyclospora parasite on the rise, federal investigators have matched the lettuce to a single Mexican supplier, notably impacting Taco Bell restaurants in these regions.