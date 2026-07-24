Growing Lettuce Outbreak Expands Further Across U.S.

The CDC has linked a cyclosporiasis outbreak to shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico, affecting nine U.S. states. Recent states added include Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Investigators continue to trace the contaminated product through the supply chain to identify more affected businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:09 IST
Growing Lettuce Outbreak Expands Further Across U.S.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a widening health concern, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified four more states in a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, possibly tied to shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

Newly affected states include Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, joining the ranks of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. The development highlights the complex nature of tracing contaminated foods across state lines.

With cases caused by the cyclospora parasite on the rise, federal investigators have matched the lettuce to a single Mexican supplier, notably impacting Taco Bell restaurants in these regions.

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