Manhunt in Berlin: Islamist Attack at LGBTQ Pride

A national manhunt is underway in Germany after Abdul B, a known Islamist, drove a minivan into a crowd near an LGBTQ Pride event in Berlin, resulting in one death and 29 injuries. The incident raises security concerns amid heightened far-right sentiments. Public vigilance remains crucial as authorities pursue the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 21:57 IST
Manhunt in Berlin: Islamist Attack at LGBTQ Pride
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  • Germany

A massive manhunt has been launched in Germany after an Islamist suspect allegedly drove a minivan into a crowd near an LGBTQ Pride event in Berlin, killing one person and injuring 29 others.

The attack occurred in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate, close to the Christopher Street Day celebration. This tragic event has reignited debates on security and immigration, against the backdrop of growing support for the far-right.

Authorities identified the suspect, Abdul B, a 21-year-old of Lebanese descent, appealing to the public for information. Amidst rising tensions, thousands gathered at Brandenburg Gate for a vigil, with many carrying the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Security agencies continue a full-scale investigation.

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