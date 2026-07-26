Tragedy in Berlin: Islamist Suspect Killed After Alleged Attack at LGBTQ Gathering

In Berlin, a suspected Islamist extremist, identified as Abdul B, was killed by police after allegedly driving a minivan into a crowd near an LGBTQ Pride event. The attack resulted in one death and 29 injuries, reported broadcaster RBB.

The suspect, 21, was known to authorities for his criminal activities and connections to the Islamist scene. Police had been seeking information on his whereabouts before his death occurred during an intervention at a garden complex in the city's Spandau district.

The incident adds to a series of vehicle attacks in Germany, fueling discussions on national security and immigration. Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on citizens to uphold liberal values during a memorial for the victims.