Global HIV Epidemic Resurgence Looms Amidst Funding Cuts

Global funding cuts threaten the resurgence of the HIV epidemic, warned UNAIDS in a recent report. A sharp reduction by 18% last year brought funding to its lowest level in two decades, endangering the progress made in HIV and AIDS prevention efforts globally.

The report highlights geopolitical volatilities, including President Trump's temporary funding halt, as factors exacerbating the situation. With a significant decline in international support, the ability of countries to maintain HIV prevention and treatment measures is compromised, risking a setback in global health goals.

Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly impacted by the funding crisis, observed over a 50% reduction in PrEP usage, severely affecting prevention programs. The overall decrease in resources demonstrates the urgent need for renewed global solidarity and addressing of inequalities to prevent reversing decades of progress against HIV.