Weather Woes: Brazil and Argentina Brace for Climate Shifts

Southern Brazil and Argentina's Pampas face warmer and wetter weather over the next 15 days, impacting second-crop corn and wheat agriculture. Expected rainfall benefits Pampas wheat, yet complicates Brazil's corn harvest. Temperature anomalies range from above to below normal, with potential agricultural implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 23:13 IST
Weather Woes: Brazil and Argentina Brace for Climate Shifts
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a recent forecast, southern Brazil and Argentina's Pampas region are set to experience warmer and wetter conditions over the coming 15 days, according to LSEG. These weather changes pose challenges for Brazil's second-crop corn harvest while benefiting early wheat development in the Pampas.

Brazil will face temperatures 2 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, along with heavy rainfall of 40 to 160 millimeters above normal in the south. Meanwhile, other regions may remain relatively dry, with rainfall 5 to 30 mm below normal.

The Pampas will see wet conditions 10 to 50 mm above normal, with significant rainfall of 80 to 110 mm above normal in northeastern Argentina. Temperature variations may impact crops, particularly affecting second-crop corn harvesting in Brazil's western Center-West belts.

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